Beacon Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Beacon has a market cap of $489,043.57 and approximately $325.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

