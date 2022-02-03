Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 14,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 71,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$140.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.34.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bear Creek Mining news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,327,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,633,310.85.

About Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

