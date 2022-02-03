Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.80-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55-19.75, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.47 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.01. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.86.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

