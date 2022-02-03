Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Up to $256.67

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $256.67, but opened at $262.25. Becton, Dickinson and shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 6,263 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.01.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $4,114,000. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 976,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

