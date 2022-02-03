BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $230.40 and last traded at $230.40. Approximately 2,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.60.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day moving average of $317.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.