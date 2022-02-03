BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.00

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 1128677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

