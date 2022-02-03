BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.52

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as high as C$8.59. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 211,354 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLU. BTIG Research began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$901.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.06.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

