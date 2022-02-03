Belt Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.83 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $12.83 million and $1.01 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.47 or 0.07135814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.69 or 0.99727551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

