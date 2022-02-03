Belt Price Tops $39.41 (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

