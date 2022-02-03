Ben Whitley Sells 1,000 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.18), for a total value of £9,060 ($12,180.69).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ben Whitley bought 18 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($11.19) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($201.34).

On Thursday, November 18th, Ben Whitley bought 16 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 962 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £153.92 ($206.94).

Shares of LON JDW traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 888.20 ($11.94). 178,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 800.80 ($10.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 902.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,003.93.

JDW has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

