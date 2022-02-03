Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.17 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. 270,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

