BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0650

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and $36.03 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

