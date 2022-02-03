Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BWMX stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $826.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
