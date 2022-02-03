Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWMX stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $826.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

