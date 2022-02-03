Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XAIR. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 40,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,900. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

