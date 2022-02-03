BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,477,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.35% of BGC Partners worth $127,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after buying an additional 1,790,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after buying an additional 411,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 503,992 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,281,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,010,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

