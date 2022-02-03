BHPCoin (BHP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58,890.00

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $58,890.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.56 or 0.07347150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,582.98 or 1.00025998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054522 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

