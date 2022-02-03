Bifrost (BFC) Price Hits $0.20 (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market capitalization of $207.42 million and $4.25 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.59 or 0.07091438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,557.68 or 0.99802875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054882 BTC.

About Bifrost (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,491,821 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

