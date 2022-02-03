Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.46)-$(0.43) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $597.0-600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.35 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $14.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.68. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

