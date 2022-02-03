Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0-158.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.31 million.Bill.com also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.43) EPS.

BILL traded down $14.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.28. 3,244,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.97 and a 200 day moving average of $250.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.80.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

