BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.27

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.30. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 5,649 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.