Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $622.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $321.42 and a fifty-two week high of $538.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $692.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.16.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

