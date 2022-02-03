Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $487.88.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $417.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.26. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $338.79 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

