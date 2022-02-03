Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $417.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.26. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $338.79 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.56.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

