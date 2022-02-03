BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Short Interest Update

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BICX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. BioCorRx has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

