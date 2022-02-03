Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-$16.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.14. 62,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,765. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.87.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.