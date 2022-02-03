Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $212.65

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $212.65 and last traded at $212.71, with a volume of 13485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

