BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 16,666 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 275.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,487,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

