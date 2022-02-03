Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $356.99

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.99 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.29). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.43), with a volume of 7,888 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.17.

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.