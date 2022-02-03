BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,816 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $73,570,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.55. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

