BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $60.42 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

