Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $11,037.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002271 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007144 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

