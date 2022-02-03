Bistroo Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bistroo has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Bistroo has a market cap of $2.19 million and $23,373.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.25 or 0.07115784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,753.72 or 0.99773608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

