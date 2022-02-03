Biswap (BSW) Achieves Market Cap of $112.70 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $112.70 million and $6.99 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Biswap has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.87 or 0.07343159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.05 or 0.99891925 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054584 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 187,714,639 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

