BitBall Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $53,680.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,743.60 or 0.99816382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00077297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00456529 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

