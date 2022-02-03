bitCNY Market Cap Tops $4.48 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $210,575.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.90 or 0.07143775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,269.57 or 0.99721202 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054354 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

