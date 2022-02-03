Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $394,896.88 and approximately $4,876.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00276522 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars.

