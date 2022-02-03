Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $29.42 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $29.42 or 0.00079932 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $515.33 million and $9.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00268237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00103260 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001856 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

