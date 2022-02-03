Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Cap of $28,915.56

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $28,915.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

