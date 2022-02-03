Bitcoin Private Market Cap Reaches $5.55 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $359.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00269788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00081144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00103866 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001890 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars.

