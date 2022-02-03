BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Tops $0.0827 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $425,842.01 and approximately $294.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,360,243 coins and its circulating supply is 5,148,789 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

