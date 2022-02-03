BitCore Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $170,527.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,794.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.07120094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00293204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.15 or 0.00745072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00073524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00391225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00241909 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.