Bitradio Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $64,081.70 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,861,941 coins and its circulating supply is 10,861,936 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars.

