Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.16 and traded as high as C$4.71. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 15,760 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$267.73 million and a PE ratio of 37.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.16.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,411.50. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$37,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$433,661.13. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,509 and sold 47,900 shares valued at $243,974.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

