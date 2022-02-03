BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 44% Higher This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $143.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016419 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,173,390 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

