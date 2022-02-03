BlackLine (BL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

