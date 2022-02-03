BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 369,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

