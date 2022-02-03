BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE CII traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

