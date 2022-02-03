BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:FRA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 289,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

