BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading Down 0.7%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 594 ($7.99) and last traded at GBX 602 ($8.09). 131,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 262,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($8.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £607.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 659.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 673.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

