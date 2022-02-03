BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,052,935 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.28% of Organogenesis worth $114,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Organogenesis by 461.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 173.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 263,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Organogenesis by 51.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 76.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793 over the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $923.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

